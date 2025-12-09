A single operational rule being pushed to the forefront

Valeura Energy has made it clear that its Stop Work Authority is not a box-ticking exercise. It is a core function of its operating model. Every worker, regardless of rank, has the authority to halt operations if they judge a situation to be unsafe. That decision does not require permission. It is immediate, absolute and non-negotiable.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play.