A fresh angle on Valeura Energy’s Q3 results

Valeura’s Q3 results show more than just an improvement in the bottom line, they point to a deeper phase in the company’s execution ahead of its next‑level asset development. The company reported net income of approximately US $15.8 million for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, reversing a loss of US $3.9 million in the same period a year earlier. Revenue climbed to US $155.7 million, up 12% from Q3 2024, supported by oil sales volumes of about 2.16 million barrels, which rose some 22% despite a 9% decline in realised price to US $72.10 per barrel.

From a production standpoint, working‑interest share oil production averaged 22,976 barrels per day for the period, up roughly 3 per cent on the previous year. A ten‑well drilling programme in the Nong Yao field (in the Gulf of Thailand) boosted production there from about 8,000 to 11,562 barrels per day by the end of the quarter. Adjusted operating costs per barrel fell to US $24.8, down 11 per cent year‑on‑year, signalling improved cost discipline.

On the balance sheet the company ended the quarter with cash of US $248.4 million (including restricted cash of US $23.8 million), no debt, and adjusted working capital of US $275.2 million, a 66% increase over the prior year. In other words the business is generating cash, has strengthened its liquidity, and is carrying minimal financial leverage.

