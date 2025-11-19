Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Valeura Energy pushes ahead with active drilling campaign in Thailand

Valeura Energy

Valeura’s pace in the Gulf of Thailand is accelerating. A ten‑well drilling campaign at the Nong Yao field wrapped up on time and within budget, lifting production significantly. The programme included a mix of horizontal and vertical wells targeting multiple reservoirs, and by the end of September, average working interest production had climbed from around 8,000 barrels per day to over 11,500.

Valeura is immediately moving the same rig to the Jasmine field, where it plans up to nine more wells in early 2026. The scope here is also tightly focused on infill opportunities, which typically offer quick payback and help extend the field life without relying on external infrastructure.

But Valeura isn’t only drilling existing fields, it is also expanding its position. Through a recent farm‑in with PTTEP, the company added exploration acreage that increases its total offshore coverage by more than eight times, bringing new exposure to underexplored areas while maintaining control of its core producing assets.

The company also reaffirmed its next major development target, the Wassana redevelopment, which is expected to deliver first oil in the second quarter of 2027. Once online, that project is forecast to add another 10,000 barrels per day, further lifting corporate production capacity without overextending the balance sheet.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy pushes ahead with active drilling campaign in Thailand

Valeura is drilling faster and deeper across Thai offshore fields, reshaping its position in the region.
Valeura Energy

A fresh angle on Valeura Energy’s Q3 results

Valeura Energy’s Q3 showed rising volumes, falling costs and a debt‑free balance sheet, setting up what could become a next‑level offshore growth phase.
Valeura Energy Inc

Valeura Energy Q3 2025 results highlight record cash, higher output and strong earnings growth

Valeura Energy reported Q3 2025 oil production of 23,000 bbls/d and sales of 2.2 million barrels, generating revenue of US$155.7m and adjusted EBITDAX of US$80.7m.
Valeura Energy

Natural gas prices climb into a fragile balance of demand and oversupply

Natural gas is facing a demand surge from exports and heating, but supply remains firm.
Valeura Energy

Two parallel forces redefining global gas positioning

LNG export growth and underground storage investment are converging to reshape the structure of global gas markets, with clear signals for long-term capital.
Valeura Energy

Valeura returns to Türkiye’s deep gas with a partner and a plan

Valeura re‑enters Türkiye’s Thrace Basin with a joint venture that lowers cost and sharpens focus on deep gas potential.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple