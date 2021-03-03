Twitter
Valeura Energy well positioned for key acquisitions (Analyst Interview)

Valeura Energy Inc (LON:VLU) is the topic of conversation when Stephane Foucaud Head of research at Auctus Advisors joins DirectorsTalk. Stephane gives us a quick overview of the company, explains the position the company is in now, it’s areas of focus, where he sees key areas of differentiation versus other potential buyers, the company in terms of a valuation and the news flow he hopes to see.

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders.  The Company has a strong balance sheet with no debt, positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities, and substantial upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

Valeura Energy Inc

