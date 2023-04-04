VAALCO Energy, Inc. – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 83.9% Upside Potential

VAALCO Energy, Inc. with ticker code (EGY) have now 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 9.97 and 7.13 and has a mean target at $8.33. Now with the previous closing price of $4.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 83.9%. The 50 day MA is $4.59 while the 200 day moving average is $5.05. The market cap for the company is $542m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $996m based on the market consensus.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.