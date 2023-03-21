VAALCO Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 102.9% Upside

VAALCO Energy, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EGY) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 9.9 and 7.08 and has a mean target at $8.26. Now with the previous closing price of $4.07 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 102.9%. The day 50 moving average is $4.62 and the 200 day MA is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $456m. Find out more information at: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $926m based on the market consensus.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.01% with the ex dividend date set at 23-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.71, revenue per share of 5.34 and a 27.05% return on assets.