Universe Group appoint Carmel Warren as interim Chief Financial Officer

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG), a leading developer and supplier of retail management solutions, payment and loyalty systems, has announced the appointment with immediate effect of Carmel Warren as interim Chief Financial Officer for an initial period of six months. Daryl Paton will remain with the Company until 1 November 2020 to ensure a smooth handover. Carmel will not join the Group’s board of directors.

Carmel is an experienced public company finance director, having most recently acted as CFO of D4t4 Solutions plc, the AIM quoted data analytics business, and prior to that was CFO of Celebrus Technologies Ltd, a customer intelligence software company. Carmel previously spent eleven years with ExxonMobil and qualified as an accountant with EY.

The process to appoint a permanent Chief Financial Officer for Universe Group is continuing and a further update will be provided in due course.

