Unexpected calm lifts FTSE amid oil shock jitters

In London, the FTSE 100 eked out gains despite renewed missile exchanges between Israel and Iran. A surge in oil prices triggered by fears over energy supply left many bracing for turbulence—but here, volatility was absorbed rather than amplified. That measured response suggests investors are recalibrating rather than retreating, sizing up risk with a long-term lens.

Oil headlined the day after last week’s spike above $74–75 per barrel, driven by concerns over strikes on Iranian refineries and the vital Strait of Hormuz. Though prices have since retreated slightly, from that four-month peak to around $72.40, attention remains fixed on whether regional hostilities spill into supply chains. While Brent crude’s rise could add nearly 0.1 percentage point to inflation, pump prices in the UK might climb roughly 5 pence per litre on a sustained \$10 rise in oil costs. Consumers will feel it, and any hawkish pivot by the Bank of England would draw scrutiny.

Yet caution hasn’t translated into capitulation. The FTSE 100 inched up around 0.3–0.5%, driven by a rebound in energy stocks like BP and Shell, echoing the global risk-on mood seen in the S\&P 500 and Dow. Meanwhile stronger domestic narratives underpinned moves in mid-caps, Metro Bank shares leapt more than 10% on takeover speculation, joining Entain, which soared after BetMGM upgraded its guidance, the latter delivering an 11–12% jump. These are not panicked trades, but value-driven responses: quality assets reasserting appeal.

Central banks add another layer. The Bank of England is expected to stay on hold at 4.25%, while analysts will be watching closely for how it addresses energy-driven inflation risk. Globally, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Swiss National Bank meet this week, but no landmark shifts are anticipated, suggesting central banks may prefer to monitor geopolitical flare-ups before striking new policy chords.

This equilibrium between caution and conviction highlights domestically driven strength. Companies with robust earnings or credible upside—like Entain, Metro Bank, Spectris and others, are outperforming, even as energy and commodity prices swirl above them. Investors appear to be bottom-filtering during this risk repricing, favouring firms with tailwinds from upgrades, earnings resilience or takeover appeal.

In short, the FTSE’s modest rise isn’t about ignoring risk; it’s about digesting it. The oil shock has raised questions, but the market is responding with calibrated reallocation rather than wholesale retreat. Sectoral rotation toward energy and domestic growth stories is unfolding, against a backdrop of steady central banks and cautious diplomacy.

That posture may serve UK investors well. In the near term, volatility likely remains elevated, oil prices and geopolitical headlines will dictate sentiment swings. Yet today’s lack of panic suggests a market increasingly confident in selective exposure, with a clear preference for defined upside.

The FTSE 100 is showcasing a market at bay: wary of external shocks, but resilient in the face of them. While geopolitical flare-ups and energy repricing cast ripples, domestic corporate fundamentals are anchoring equities. For investors, the message is clear, focus remains on quality exposure and long-view resilience, even as global risks ebb and flow.

