Under the radar on the Square Mile

Fidelity

A subtle undercurrent is reshaping global allocations as capital quietly drifts back towards London’s long-neglected names, hinting that the UK’s flagship market may be stepping out of the shadows after years in the doldrums.

The appreciation of sterling has proved pivotal, elevating once-discounted valuations and drawing the attention of institutions that had sidestepped UK equities. As the pound regained ground against the dollar, non-UK funds found the FTSE 100’s blue-chip cohort suddenly more appealing, with the index outpacing its European peers in both local and dollar terms. This currency-driven uplift has coincided with a stream of regulatory adjustments designed to loosen the screws on capital markets, fostering an environment in which undervalued stocks can command renewed scrutiny.

Behind the scenes, a landmark trade accord with the United States is bolstering sentiment. Though the finer details remain under wraps, assurances of lower barriers for British exporters and greater reciprocal access are already prompting long-range strategic shifts. Companies rooted in raw materials and industrials, which once languished under the weight of sluggish demand, are now finding fresh outlets for growth. At the same time, defensive stalwarts are attracting safety-conscious allocators searching for ballast amid lingering global uncertainties.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s recent blueprint for lighter regulation has injected further momentum. By streamlining listing rules and promising swifter approvals, the regulator has elevated the allure of London as a venue for capital-raising. This pivot has been complemented by calls from the Treasury to craft a more optimistic narrative around domestic equity, aiming to persuade both institutions and retail participants that the City still holds untapped potential. Investors are beginning to recalibrate their long-term models, recognising that the post-Brexit discount may have overstated the risks.

On the corporate front, several high-profile firms are benefiting from this confluence of factors. Household names in commodities have enjoyed countercurrents of robust demand and firmer pricing, while long-established industrial groups have leveraged recent trade incentives to secure new contracts overseas. Even businesses traditionally pigeonholed as “old economy” are revisiting their strategies, with a renewed emphasis on digital transformation and sustainability that resonates with global investors.

The narrowing valuation gap between the FTSE 100 and continental benchmarks underscores the shifting landscape. Where once UK stocks traded at a substantial discount, the differential has compressed, signalling that the market may be on the cusp of a more sustained recovery. Foreign participants, having observed the initial uptick in returns and the supportive policy backdrop, appear poised to deepen their exposure further. If this trend holds, London could reassert itself as a core fixture in global equity portfolios rather than a peripheral afterthought.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

