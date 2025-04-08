FTSE 100 rallies as Europe rebounds

The FTSE 100 surged on Tuesday, with European equities rebounding as diplomatic overtures hinted at potential resolutions to recent tariff disputes. This uptick reflects renewed investor optimism amid evolving international trade dynamics.

The European Union’s proposal of up to 25% tariffs on select US goods, excluding bourbon to protect European wine and spirits from retaliation, underscores a strategic approach to the escalating trade tensions. This move aims to balance assertiveness with diplomacy, indicating a willingness to negotiate and potentially de-escalate the situation.

In the UK market, the FTSE 100 index climbed 1.8%, reaching 7,836.67 points. Notable performers included Unite Group, which saw a 2.4% rise after reporting strong rental growth and high occupancy rates, and Hilton Food Group, which experienced a slight dip despite a 26% increase in pretax profit for 2024.

While these developments offer a positive outlook, market volatility persists. Investors remain cautiously optimistic, recognising that the situation could shift rapidly with new policy announcements or retaliatory measures.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.