UK markets hold ground as commodities and banks show resilience

Fidelity

UK equities moved modestly higher today, with the FTSE 100 supported by strength in mining stocks and a relatively stable showing from the financial sector. The gains came amid a backdrop of firm commodity prices and investor focus on macroeconomic signals from both sides of the Atlantic.

Resource-linked stocks led the advance, with gold and copper producers benefiting from rising prices in both metals. A weaker US dollar and sustained geopolitical uncertainty have pushed up demand for hard assets, placing mining companies in a stronger short-term position. UK business indicators, including stronger-than-expected retail and purchasing manager data, have added some optimism to the outlook.

Banking stocks, including Lloyds, have shown notable resilience in recent sessions, some reaching multi-month highs. The performance of the banking group has highlighted investor confidence in well-capitalised UK financials amid a relatively benign credit environment and stable policy signals.

