Fidelity Special Values “Outstanding Performance” Beats Nasdaq Composite Index I Latest Research 

Fidelity Special Values "Outstanding Performance" Beats Nasdaq Composite Index 

Fidelity
Fidelity Special Values plc (LON:FSV), managed by Alex Wright and Jonathan Winton, applies a contrarian approach to the UK equity market, focussing on overlooked and undervalued companies with the potential to enter a period of positive change, and investing across the entire market-cap spectrum.

This approach has yielded impressive results over the past five years, with FSV significantly outperforming not only the FTSE All-Share Index and all its peers in the AIC UK All Companies sector, but also the US tech-heavy NASDAQ
Composite Index.

The trust’s NAV Performance has also been robust since the beginning of the year, delivering double-digit returns, notably driven by bank holdings such as Standard Chartered and defence-related names such as
Babcock International Group.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

    Why the FTSE is holding steady as UK data weakens and global risks rise

    The FTSE is steady despite weaker UK data, as investors respond to a stronger pound and rising global risks.
    Outlook and strategy for UK investing in 2026

    Alex Wright, portfolio manager of Fidelity Special Values PLC, sets out his outlook for 2026 and explains why UK equities continue to offer attractive valuation opportunities.
    FTSE 100 reaches 10,000 as retail and energy stocks drive coordinated shift

    The FTSE 100 has passed 10,000 with support from retail, energy and defence stocks.
    Fidelity Special Values reports seventh consecutive monthly gain (LON:FSV)

    Fidelity Special Values has released its November 2025 factsheet, reporting 12-month NAV and share price returns of 24.4% and 32.7% respectively, outperforming the benchmark amid a cautious but improving UK market backdrop.
    FTSE 100 builds momentum as monetary outlook evolves

    Investor attention is returning to the UK as the Bank of England signals a shift in direction, opening new tactical opportunities across the FTSE 100.
    Defence stocks take the lead as investors pull back from consumer names

    A sector rotation is taking shape in the FTSE, as defensive names and operational clarity draw renewed investor focus.

