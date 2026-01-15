Fidelity Special Values “Outstanding Performance” Beats Nasdaq Composite Index I Latest Research

Fidelity Special Values plc (LON:FSV), managed by Alex Wright and Jonathan Winton, applies a contrarian approach to the UK equity market, focussing on overlooked and undervalued companies with the potential to enter a period of positive change, and investing across the entire market-cap spectrum.

This approach has yielded impressive results over the past five years, with FSV significantly outperforming not only the FTSE All-Share Index and all its peers in the AIC UK All Companies sector, but also the US tech-heavy NASDAQ

Composite Index.

The trust’s NAV Performance has also been robust since the beginning of the year, delivering double-digit returns, notably driven by bank holdings such as Standard Chartered and defence-related names such as

Babcock International Group.

