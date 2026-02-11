Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FTSE 100 steady as mining gains offset sector softness ahead of US jobs data

Fidelity

London’s FTSE 100 traded slightly higher today, supported by strength in mining and energy shares as investors turned to commodity-linked sectors ahead of a closely watched US employment report. While the broader European market showed mixed signals, the UK’s blue-chip index benefited from its exposure to natural resources, offering relative resilience in a cautious global environment.

Major miners led gains in early trading, reflecting firmer prices in both gold and industrial metals. Gold approached recent highs as softer US economic signals encouraged safe-haven positioning, while base metal prices gained from improved demand expectations.

Oil majors also advanced as Brent crude extended gains, bolstered by continued geopolitical risk and a weaker dollar. This dynamic helped balance underperformance elsewhere in the index, particularly in sectors more sensitive to domestic policy and earnings volatility. The FTSE 100’s composition provided a useful hedge for investors seeking exposure to global commodity cycles rather than relying solely on UK economic momentum.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

FTSE 100 steady as mining gains offset sector softness ahead of US jobs data

FTSE 100 rises as miners and oil stocks lead, with investors eyeing US jobs data for policy clues.
Fidelity

FTSE 100 advances as defensive stocks steady market

UK equities gained ground as investors favoured stable, income-generating stocks while commodity sectors continued to lag.
Fidelity

UK markets hold ground as commodities and banks show resilience

UK markets edge up as mining stocks gain and banks hold steady amid firm commodity prices and stable economic signals.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values plc delivers 37.2% price growth in “stellar” 2025

Fidelity Special Values PLC published its December 2025 factsheet, reporting rolling 12-month NAV and share price returns of 26.4% and 37.2% respectively, ahead of the benchmark.
Fidelity

FTSE recovery signals return of confidence after tariff reprieve

FTSE indices recover as tariff risks ease, renewing investor focus on UK equity fundamentals.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values “Outstanding Performance” Beats Nasdaq Composite Index I Latest Research 

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple