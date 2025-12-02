Follow us on:

UK markets get a lift as banks benefit from looser capital rules

Fidelity

A shift in regulatory tone has brought new attention to UK equities, with the FTSE 100 edging higher as investors reposition around a more flexible backdrop for capital allocation. The index has spent much of the year lagging behind global peers, caught between rate uncertainty and tepid sentiment.

The Bank of England’s decision to reduce the capital buffer for systemically important banks has done more than lift financials. It has reintroduced the idea that the UK market can offer upside through structural change, not just valuation discount. Major lenders responded swiftly, with share prices in names like Barclays and Lloyds registering moderate gains. But the impact stretched beyond banking. The FTSE’s composition, heavily weighted to mature, income-generating sectors, is particularly sensitive to shifts in regulatory and monetary direction.

While the index moved by less than half a percent on the day, the narrative is beginning to shift. Investors have spent much of the year focused on the Bank of England’s rate path, which remains under review. But with stress test results clearing the way for lighter capital requirements, and with the OECD upgrading the UK’s growth outlook for 2026, a more constructive view of the market is starting to build.

