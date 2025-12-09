Defence stocks take the lead as investors pull back from consumer names

The FTSE 100 moved only slightly today, but the shift in investor positioning was more decisive. Defence and industrial names attracted fresh interest, while consumer staples and regulated sectors came under pressure. The rotation reflects a market leaning into structural certainty and pulling away from areas exposed to spending softness or policy risk.

British American Tobacco captured headlines for the wrong reasons, falling sharply after signalling that 2026 performance would likely come in at the lower end of its medium-term targets. The warning highlighted the mounting regulatory pressure in the United States, particularly in vaping, where policy uncertainty continues to compress margins and unsettle future forecasts.

Shares in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce found buyers after reports that Germany is preparing to approve a record volume of defence procurement. That potential €52 billion commitment would mark a significant step-up in European rearmament, reinforcing an investment thesis that has already driven substantial gains in the sector.

Further down the index, Moonpig and Man Group both attracted attention, each moving higher on the back of specific corporate developments. For Moonpig, a solid set of interim earnings provided reassurance on execution and margin stability. Man Group, meanwhile, benefited from a broker upgrade, drawing attention back to the potential for earnings leverage as market volatility persists.

