Hamish Baillie appointed a NED at Fidelity Special Values from 1 Jan 2026

Fidelity Special Values Plc (LON:FSV) has announced the appointment of Hamish Baillie as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2026. Hamish will also serve as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement and Nomination Committees of the Board.

Hamish is non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Management Engagement Committee of The Biotech Growth Trust plc. He is also non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc. He has extensive executive and non-executive experience in managing investment trusts.

Hamish’s executive career was spent at Ruffer LLP, which he joined in 2002 and became a partner in 2006. He was a member of the leadership team overseeing UK Wealth Management, including retail and platform investors. Between 2011 and 2022 he was the Lead Manager of Ruffer Investment Company Ltd. He founded and managed the Edinburgh office of Ruffer and held firm-wide responsibilities in relation to portfolio management and investor communications. He was also a director of Ruffer (Channel Islands) Limited. He retired from Ruffer in October 2022.