Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

UK stocks rise as investors back fiscal reset in Autumn Budget

Fidelity

UK equities moved higher as markets responded positively to a budget that signalled a decisive shift in fiscal direction. Instead of temporary reliefs or short-term incentives, the government unveiled a wide-reaching package of tax increases aimed at building long-term financial stability.

The measures introduced were extensive and targeted both income and capital. Personal tax thresholds will remain frozen for several more years, drawing more individuals into higher tax bands as earnings increase. At the same time, the government moved to close off tax-efficient pension arrangements and increase taxes on dividends, capital gains, and high-value assets.

For the first time in years, the UK is attempting to rebuild fiscal headroom without leaning on optimistic growth assumptions or accounting manoeuvres. That shift matters for investors, especially those exposed to sterling, UK sovereign debt, or domestically focused equities.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

UK stocks rise as investors back fiscal reset in Autumn Budget

UK stocks rise as investors back the government’s shift to long-term fiscal discipline over short-term stimulus.
Fidelity

FTSE stocks rise as shutdown uncertainty loses grip

FTSE stocks rose as fading US shutdown risks lifted global sentiment and shifted investor focus back to fundamentals.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values recommends 6.84p final dividend (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values (FSV) delivered strong outperformance in 2025, driven by disciplined stock selection and sector positioning, with a 6.9% increase in dividends for shareholders.
Fidelity

Energy and Asia exposure draw fresh attention to UK equities

Global leverage through a UK lens as energy strength and Asian exposure begin to reposition the FTSE 100.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values reports 29% share price return over one year beating index (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values has released its September 2025 factsheet, highlighting continued gains in UK equities amid supportive monetary policy and firmer commodity prices.
Fidelity

A turning point for UK equities as the index reaches fresh highs

London’s stock market may be entering a new phase where value, yield and improving earnings come together in one opportunity.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple