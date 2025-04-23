Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

UCL and Ilika unite to advance greener solid-state battery technology

Ilika Plc

Cutting-edge innovation is charging ahead as Ilika teams up with UCL to reimagine solid-state battery technology. With an ambitious focus on cleaner, safer energy storage, this collaboration leverages elite academic research to power next-generation battery breakthroughs.

Ilika, a pioneer in solid-state battery innovation, has entered a strategic collaboration with University College London (UCL) to co-develop environmentally friendly and inherently safer solid-state battery cells. This partnership brings together Ilika’s commercial expertise and UCL’s world-class academic research environment, particularly through the state-of-the-art facilities at the UCL Electrochemical Innovation Lab (EIL).

As the energy sector intensifies its search for sustainable solutions, solid-state batteries are emerging as a transformative technology. These batteries replace the flammable liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion systems with solid materials, dramatically enhancing safety while also enabling higher energy densities and longer cycle lives. Through this collaboration, Ilika is accelerating the commercialisation of these next-generation batteries by tapping into UCL’s deep technical knowledge and cutting-edge experimental infrastructure.

Denis Pasero, Product Commercialisation Manager at Ilika, speaks to the importance of this academic-industry alliance. By working closely with UCL researchers, Ilika gains access to sophisticated electrochemical modelling, materials characterisation, and prototype testing capabilities. The EIL is one of the UK’s most advanced battery research centres, offering an environment where theoretical insight meets hands-on engineering. This synergy allows Ilika to refine its cell designs more efficiently, iterate faster, and drive towards scalable, real-world applications.

Ilika’s strategic approach centres on improving both performance and sustainability. The collaboration is focusing on designing cells that not only reduce reliance on volatile organic solvents but also utilise manufacturing techniques with a lower environmental footprint. These improvements are critical for scaling solid-state technology to serve applications ranging from consumer electronics to electric vehicles and stationary energy storage.

The broader objective is to position the UK as a leader in clean tech innovation by accelerating the industrial readiness of solid-state batteries. With government and private investment flowing into green energy solutions, this partnership between Ilika and UCL exemplifies how cross-sector collaboration can push the boundaries of what’s possible in battery development.

The initiative is also nurturing the next generation of battery scientists and engineers. Through shared research, internships, and co-development programmes, both Ilika and UCL are investing in talent that will carry forward the mission of sustainable innovation in the energy sector.

For investors, this collaboration represents more than a research partnership—it’s a strategic step toward the scalable deployment of safer, high-performance battery technologies. As regulatory pressures and market demand increase for greener, safer energy storage, Ilika’s alliance with UCL is building a critical competitive edge.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ilika plc 50Ah Goliath Battery Milestone Marks a 25-Fold Leap in EV Tech (Video)

Ilika hits a major milestone in solid-state battery innovation, unveiling a prototype of its 50Ah Goliath battery for electric vehicles Graeme Purdy discusses the significance of this breakthrough
Ilika Plc

Ilika successfully prototypes 50Ah Goliath EV battery

Ilika plc has successfully prototyped a 50Ah solid-state battery for electric vehicles, marking a significant step toward commercialisation and enhanced EV performance.
Ilika plc

Ilika CEO on Goliath scale-up, UKBIC trials & further grants (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc's CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the scale-up of Goliath battery manufacturing at UKBIC, leveraging government grants and future opportunities.

Ilika Plc Scaling Solid-State Battery Tech with Game-Changing Manufacturing Breakthrough (Video)

Discover how Ilika Plc is advancing solid-state battery tech. CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the breakthrough with Goliath batteries for the EV market.
Ilika Plc

Ilika’s Goliath achieves manufacturing scale-up with UKBIC collaboration

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) advances its Goliath solid-state battery commercialization through successful UK Battery Industrialisation Centre collaboration.
Sustainability & Green News

UK Sustainable Investments Latest News

Explore the latest advancements in the UK's sustainable investments, from renewable energy breakthroughs to green technology funding, paving the path to a greener future.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.