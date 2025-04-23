UCL and Ilika unite to advance greener solid-state battery technology

Cutting-edge innovation is charging ahead as Ilika teams up with UCL to reimagine solid-state battery technology. With an ambitious focus on cleaner, safer energy storage, this collaboration leverages elite academic research to power next-generation battery breakthroughs.

Ilika, a pioneer in solid-state battery innovation, has entered a strategic collaboration with University College London (UCL) to co-develop environmentally friendly and inherently safer solid-state battery cells. This partnership brings together Ilika’s commercial expertise and UCL’s world-class academic research environment, particularly through the state-of-the-art facilities at the UCL Electrochemical Innovation Lab (EIL).

As the energy sector intensifies its search for sustainable solutions, solid-state batteries are emerging as a transformative technology. These batteries replace the flammable liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion systems with solid materials, dramatically enhancing safety while also enabling higher energy densities and longer cycle lives. Through this collaboration, Ilika is accelerating the commercialisation of these next-generation batteries by tapping into UCL’s deep technical knowledge and cutting-edge experimental infrastructure.

Denis Pasero, Product Commercialisation Manager at Ilika, speaks to the importance of this academic-industry alliance. By working closely with UCL researchers, Ilika gains access to sophisticated electrochemical modelling, materials characterisation, and prototype testing capabilities. The EIL is one of the UK’s most advanced battery research centres, offering an environment where theoretical insight meets hands-on engineering. This synergy allows Ilika to refine its cell designs more efficiently, iterate faster, and drive towards scalable, real-world applications.

Ilika’s strategic approach centres on improving both performance and sustainability. The collaboration is focusing on designing cells that not only reduce reliance on volatile organic solvents but also utilise manufacturing techniques with a lower environmental footprint. These improvements are critical for scaling solid-state technology to serve applications ranging from consumer electronics to electric vehicles and stationary energy storage.

The broader objective is to position the UK as a leader in clean tech innovation by accelerating the industrial readiness of solid-state batteries. With government and private investment flowing into green energy solutions, this partnership between Ilika and UCL exemplifies how cross-sector collaboration can push the boundaries of what’s possible in battery development.

The initiative is also nurturing the next generation of battery scientists and engineers. Through shared research, internships, and co-development programmes, both Ilika and UCL are investing in talent that will carry forward the mission of sustainable innovation in the energy sector.

For investors, this collaboration represents more than a research partnership—it’s a strategic step toward the scalable deployment of safer, high-performance battery technologies. As regulatory pressures and market demand increase for greener, safer energy storage, Ilika’s alliance with UCL is building a critical competitive edge.

