Ilika Plc £3 Million Raise Fuels Stereax Rollout and Goliath Prototype Breakthrough (VIDEO)

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA) latest capital raise isn’t just about bolstering the balance sheet, it’s a strategic manoeuvre to fast-track the commercial launch of its Stereax batteries for medical implants and ramp up development of its high-capacity Goliath prototypes. In this interview, CEO Graeme Purdy outlines how the funds are being deployed, the momentum behind Ilika’s US manufacturing partnership, and why upcoming government grants could turbocharge their ambitions in the EV battery space.

Ilika is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, creating advanced solutions for industrial IoT, medtech, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics.