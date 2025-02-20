Twilio Inc. Share Price Target ‘$142.96’, now 13.8% Upside Potential

Twilio Inc. with ticker code (TWLO) now have 27 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $185.00 and $77.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $142.96. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $125.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of 18.59B. The stock price is currently at: $121.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $21,167,721,251 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.35%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $26.87 and a -0.24% return on assets.

Twilio Inc. offers cloud communications platform, which enables developers to build, scale, and deploy real-time communications within software applications. The Company provides customer engagement platform (CEP), which comprises a suite of flexible software and communications solutions that allow businesses to deliver trusted and engaging customer experiences at scale. Its application programming interfaces (APIs) and software products include Twilio Flex and Twilio Engage. It operates through two business units: Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. Its communications solutions consist of customizable APIs and products that can be used individually or in combination to build contextual communications within applications. Its communication products include Twilio Programmable Messaging (MessagingX), Twilio Programmable Voice, Twilio SendGrid Email API and Twilio Verify. Its data and applications products include Twilio Segment, Twilio Engage and Twilio Flex.