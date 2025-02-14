Twilio Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -3.5% Downside Potential

Twilio Inc. which can be found using ticker (TWLO) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $185.00 and $60.00 calculating the average target price we see $139.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at $144.59 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $120.80 and the 200 day MA is $79.63. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 22.59B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $147.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $21,808,628,296 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.35%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $25.08 and a -0.59% return on assets.

Twilio Inc. offers cloud communications platform, which enables developers to build, scale, and deploy real-time communications within software applications. The Company provides customer engagement platform (CEP), which comprises a suite of flexible software and communications solutions that allow businesses to deliver trusted and engaging customer experiences at scale. Its application programming interfaces (APIs) and software products include Twilio Flex and Twilio Engage. It operates through two business units: Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. Its communications solutions consist of customizable APIs and products that can be used individually or in combination to build contextual communications within applications. Its communication products include Twilio Programmable Messaging (MessagingX), Twilio Programmable Voice, Twilio SendGrid Email API and Twilio Verify. Its data and applications products include Twilio Segment, Twilio Engage and Twilio Flex.