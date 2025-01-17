Follow us on:

Twilio Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -10.5% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
Twilio Inc. with ticker code (TWLO) have now 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $155.00 and $50.00 and has a mean target at $100.53. Now with the previous closing price of $112.36 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $105.26 and the 200 day moving average is $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of 17.58B. Currently the stock stands at: $114.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,731,159,794 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.35%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $25.08 and a -0.59% return on assets.

Twilio Inc. offers cloud communications platform, which enables developers to build, scale, and deploy real-time communications within software applications. The Company provides customer engagement platform (CEP), which comprises a suite of flexible software and communications solutions that allow businesses to deliver trusted and engaging customer experiences at scale. Its application programming interfaces (APIs) and software products include Twilio Flex and Twilio Engage. It operates through two business units: Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. Its communications solutions consist of customizable APIs and products that can be used individually or in combination to build contextual communications within applications. Its communication products include Twilio Programmable Messaging (MessagingX), Twilio Programmable Voice, Twilio SendGrid Email API and Twilio Verify. Its data and applications products include Twilio Segment, Twilio Engage and Twilio Flex.

