Twilio Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -10.2% Downside Potential

Twilio Inc. with ticker code (TWLO) now have 28 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $155.00 and $50.00 with the average target price sitting at $100.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at $111.94 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $106.25 and the 200 day moving average is $72.72. The company has a market cap of 17.47B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $113.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,686,871,224 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.35%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $25.08 and a -0.59% return on assets.

Twilio Inc. offers cloud communications platform, which enables developers to build, scale, and deploy real-time communications within software applications. The Company provides customer engagement platform (CEP), which comprises a suite of flexible software and communications solutions that allow businesses to deliver trusted and engaging customer experiences at scale. Its application programming interfaces (APIs) and software products include Twilio Flex and Twilio Engage. It operates through two business units: Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. Its communications solutions consist of customizable APIs and products that can be used individually or in combination to build contextual communications within applications. Its communication products include Twilio Programmable Messaging (MessagingX), Twilio Programmable Voice, Twilio SendGrid Email API and Twilio Verify. Its data and applications products include Twilio Segment, Twilio Engage and Twilio Flex.