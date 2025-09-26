Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tungsten shifting into focus within critical materials strategy

Great Western Mining Corporation

Tungsten rarely sits in the spotlight, yet its place within global supply chains has become too strategic to overlook. The metal carries an unusual combination of scarcity, resilience, and technological relevance, leaving it increasingly tied to the conversations shaping industrial security and future-facing investment.

Tungsten has the highest melting point of all metals, extraordinary hardness, and an ability to withstand extreme conditions. These are not academic curiosities but attributes with direct application in aerospace, defence, energy, and advanced manufacturing. From precision tooling to next-generation electronics, the reliability of tungsten has kept it in the background of technological progress for decades.

Production remains dominated by a small number of jurisdictions, with limited alternatives capable of matching both scale and quality. Strategic stockpiling efforts and renewed exploration initiatives suggest that policymakers now recognise tungsten’s role in the resilience of industrial systems.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Great Western Mining Corporation GWMO

Great Western Mining secures funding and readies drilling programmes

Great Western Mining reported interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, posting a loss of €485,576. The company completed a share capital reorganisation, raised £1.25 million to advance exploration, and is set to commence drilling at the Huntoon Copper Project and Rhyolite Dome gold prospect in October.
Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining highlights multi-metal growth plans in new Corporate Presentation

Great Western Mining Corporation has released a new corporate presentation outlining its strategy to advance copper, tungsten and gold-silver projects in Nevada. The presentation highlights growth through exploration, partnerships and monetisation of historic mine resources.
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining to begin drilling at Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon

Great Western Mining has signed a contract for approximately 1,800 metres of drilling at its Rhyolite Dome gold and West Huntoon copper prospects in Nevada, scheduled to start in early October.
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining highlights key Nevada projects at 2025 AGM

Executive Chairman Brian Hall outlined progress on the Huntoon Copper Project, Olympic Gold’s Rhyolite Dome, early-stage tungsten prospects, and the near-complete Western Milling joint venture, with multiple drilling campaigns and development milestones planned for 2025.
Great Western Mining Corporation GWMO

Great Western uncovers expansive mineralisation trend at West Huntoon

Surface sampling at Great Western’s West Huntoon site in Nevada reveals new high-grade zones of silver, gold, copper and zinc, expanding the project’s mineral footprint.
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western advances Nevada projects with new funding and exploration gains

Great Western Mining has strengthened its Nevada exploration portfolio with new copper and tungsten claims, completed its joint venture mill, and secured £1.25 million in new funding to support upcoming drill programmes and fieldwork across key targets.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple