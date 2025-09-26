Tungsten shifting into focus within critical materials strategy

Tungsten rarely sits in the spotlight, yet its place within global supply chains has become too strategic to overlook. The metal carries an unusual combination of scarcity, resilience, and technological relevance, leaving it increasingly tied to the conversations shaping industrial security and future-facing investment.

Tungsten has the highest melting point of all metals, extraordinary hardness, and an ability to withstand extreme conditions. These are not academic curiosities but attributes with direct application in aerospace, defence, energy, and advanced manufacturing. From precision tooling to next-generation electronics, the reliability of tungsten has kept it in the background of technological progress for decades.

Production remains dominated by a small number of jurisdictions, with limited alternatives capable of matching both scale and quality. Strategic stockpiling efforts and renewed exploration initiatives suggest that policymakers now recognise tungsten’s role in the resilience of industrial systems.

