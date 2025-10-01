Copper prices climb as supply disruptions meet resilient demand

Copper is once again setting the pace in commodities, entering October with rising prices and renewed conviction. The move reflects a confluence of supply challenges and durable demand that together are reinforcing the metal’s position as one of the most strategically significant assets in today’s markets.

In Chile, the world’s largest producer, state-owned Codelco has cut its annual guidance following a fatal accident that halted key operations. Indonesia’s Grasberg mine, among the largest copper deposits globally, continues to deal with mudslide damage, with recovery expected to take years rather than months. Meanwhile, Japan’s Mitsubishi Materials has signalled no new output increases.

A weaker US dollar has improved affordability for international buyers, while inventories in Asia, particularly Shanghai, are being drawn down ahead of holiday demand. The result is an intersection of steady buying interest with a supply base under pressure, a backdrop that has lifted copper futures on the London Metal Exchange to above $10,200 per tonne and set the stage for the strongest monthly run in more than a year.

