Copper prices climb as supply disruptions meet resilient demand

Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper is once again setting the pace in commodities, entering October with rising prices and renewed conviction. The move reflects a confluence of supply challenges and durable demand that together are reinforcing the metal’s position as one of the most strategically significant assets in today’s markets.

In Chile, the world’s largest producer, state-owned Codelco has cut its annual guidance following a fatal accident that halted key operations. Indonesia’s Grasberg mine, among the largest copper deposits globally, continues to deal with mudslide damage, with recovery expected to take years rather than months. Meanwhile, Japan’s Mitsubishi Materials has signalled no new output increases.

A weaker US dollar has improved affordability for international buyers, while inventories in Asia, particularly Shanghai, are being drawn down ahead of holiday demand. The result is an intersection of steady buying interest with a supply base under pressure, a backdrop that has lifted copper futures on the London Metal Exchange to above $10,200 per tonne and set the stage for the strongest monthly run in more than a year.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

Great Western Mining Corporation GWMO

Great Western Mining to start Nevada drilling programme

Great Western Mining Corporation has confirmed its 1,800-metre drilling programme at the Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon prospects in Nevada will commence during the week beginning 6 October.
Great Western Mining Corporation GWMO

Great Western Mining secures funding and readies drilling programmes

Great Western Mining reported interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, posting a loss of €485,576. The company completed a share capital reorganisation, raised £1.25 million to advance exploration, and is set to commence drilling at the Huntoon Copper Project and Rhyolite Dome gold prospect in October.
Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining highlights multi-metal growth plans in new Corporate Presentation

Great Western Mining Corporation has released a new corporate presentation outlining its strategy to advance copper, tungsten and gold-silver projects in Nevada. The presentation highlights growth through exploration, partnerships and monetisation of historic mine resources.
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining to begin drilling at Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon

Great Western Mining has signed a contract for approximately 1,800 metres of drilling at its Rhyolite Dome gold and West Huntoon copper prospects in Nevada, scheduled to start in early October.
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining highlights key Nevada projects at 2025 AGM

Executive Chairman Brian Hall outlined progress on the Huntoon Copper Project, Olympic Gold’s Rhyolite Dome, early-stage tungsten prospects, and the near-complete Western Milling joint venture, with multiple drilling campaigns and development milestones planned for 2025.
Great Western Mining Corporation GWMO

Great Western uncovers expansive mineralisation trend at West Huntoon

Surface sampling at Great Western’s West Huntoon site in Nevada reveals new high-grade zones of silver, gold, copper and zinc, expanding the project’s mineral footprint.

