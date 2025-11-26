Follow us on:

Copper pushes higher as markets converge on a rare structural moment

Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper has surged through $11,000 per tonne, driven by a decisive shift in interest rate expectations and a tightening global supply base. This is not just another macro-driven rally. For the first time in years, both policy signals and physical constraints are aligning in a way that puts the metal at the centre of a broader investment story.

Markets are now firmly pricing in a Federal Reserve rate cut before year-end, after weaker inflation data and a more cautious economic outlook. Lower rates ease capital costs for construction, power and manufacturing sectors, all of which rely heavily on copper.

Electrification, grid expansion, and clean energy deployment all require large volumes of copper, and these trends are accelerating. The global energy transition is creating persistent demand across developed and emerging markets, with government policy acting as a further tailwind.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

