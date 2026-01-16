Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tungsten is attracting fresh attention

Great Western Mining Corporation

Tungsten is essential to hard-metal tools, aerospace components, military systems and high-performance electronics, all sectors that are growing and difficult to serve without this metal’s unique properties. Tungsten is dense, durable and heat-resistant, and for many industrial applications, there are no real substitutes.

More than 80% of the world’s tungsten is still produced in China, and much of the downstream processing happens there as well. This has left international buyers heavily exposed to shifts in Chinese policy and internal demand. Industrial users in the United States, Europe and Japan are now looking more seriously at alternative sources.

Prices for tungsten have been rising gradually, with steady gains across major forms like concentrate and ammonium paratungstate. These increases reflect real-world demand and are being driven by industries that require secure, long-term supply. Defence, construction, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing are all expanding, and governments in several countries have identified tungsten as a critical mineral.

The western United States, including mineral-rich areas of Nevada, is receiving more attention due to its favourable geology and established infrastructure. These regions offer the potential for domestic supply in a country where strategic independence is becoming a priority.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Great Western Mining Corporation

Tungsten is attracting fresh attention

Tungsten demand is rising in strategic sectors while new production remains limited, giving investors a reason to pay closer attention.

Great Western Mining Incoming CEO Edward Loye Targets Undervalued Nevada Assets for Strategic Growth (Video)

Incoming CEO Edward Loy outlines a sharp new strategy for Great Western Mining, focusing on high-potential assets in Nevada. With a strong track record across critical minerals and desert-state development, Loy targets tungsten and gold as the company’s growth levers — right when the market needs them most.
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Ed Loye named CEO of Great Western Mining Corporation

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC announces the appointment of Edward (“Ed”) Loye as Chief Executive Officer from 1 February 2026.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper’s price breakthrough signals market rebalancing ahead

Copper’s surge past $13,000 signals a shift in market fundamentals where tight supply and future-facing demand reshape long-term investor outlooks.
Great Western Mining Corp

Great Western Mining updates Pine Crow-Defender Tungsten project in Nevada

Great Western Mining has reported encouraging progress at its wholly owned Pine Crow-Defender tungsten prospect in Nevada, following the completion of a machine-cut channel sampling programme in December.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper prices near $12,000 as market structure breaks pattern

Copper’s price strength is a shift in market structure that could reshape long-term positioning.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple