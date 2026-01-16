Tungsten is attracting fresh attention

Tungsten is essential to hard-metal tools, aerospace components, military systems and high-performance electronics, all sectors that are growing and difficult to serve without this metal’s unique properties. Tungsten is dense, durable and heat-resistant, and for many industrial applications, there are no real substitutes.

More than 80% of the world’s tungsten is still produced in China, and much of the downstream processing happens there as well. This has left international buyers heavily exposed to shifts in Chinese policy and internal demand. Industrial users in the United States, Europe and Japan are now looking more seriously at alternative sources.

Prices for tungsten have been rising gradually, with steady gains across major forms like concentrate and ammonium paratungstate. These increases reflect real-world demand and are being driven by industries that require secure, long-term supply. Defence, construction, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing are all expanding, and governments in several countries have identified tungsten as a critical mineral.

The western United States, including mineral-rich areas of Nevada, is receiving more attention due to its favourable geology and established infrastructure. These regions offer the potential for domestic supply in a country where strategic independence is becoming a priority.

