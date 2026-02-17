Follow us on:

Tungsten moves to the centre of critical minerals strategy

Great Western Mining Corporation

Tungsten has become a primary focus within global critical minerals policy as governments and investors reassess supply chain exposure in strategically important materials. Its elevation reflects structural concerns around availability and geopolitical concentration rather than cyclical commodity pricing.

The metal has long been indispensable in industrial manufacturing due to its extreme hardness, density and exceptionally high melting point. These characteristics make it essential in cutting tools, drilling equipment, aerospace components and specialised defence applications. In many cases, tungsten enables performance standards that cannot be replicated by substitutes. Despite this importance, it historically attracted limited investor attention because it represents a small proportion of end product cost and traded within a relatively stable industrial market.

That context has shifted. Production remains heavily concentrated in a small number of jurisdictions, with one country dominating global output and downstream processing. This concentration has become increasingly relevant as export controls and strategic trade measures reshape resource markets.

Tungsten is difficult to replace in critical applications, and new projects require specialised technical expertise, long development timelines and significant capital investment. This combination of limited substitutes, concentrated production and complex project development elevates the strategic value of credible supply sources outside dominant producing regions.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

