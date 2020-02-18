TP ICAP Appoint Angela Crawford-Ingle as Non-executive Director

TP ICAP plc LON:TCAP) has announced this morning the appointment of Angela Crawford-Ingle to the role of Non-executive Director and a member of the Company’s Audit, Risk, and Nominations and Governance Committees. She will assume the positions with effect from 16 March 2020.

Ms Crawford-Ingle, a chartered accountant, was a Partner specialising in Financial Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 30 years, during which time she led the Insurance and Investment Management Division. Her extensive career included audit experience of multinational and listed companies.

Ms Crawford-Ingle is currently Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at River and Mercantile Group plc, the listed asset manager and advisory business and Chair of the Audit Committee at Openwork Limited, a financial advice network. Ms Crawford-Ingle is also a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Lloyds of London.

She has served in Non-executive Director roles at Beazley plc where she was Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Swinton Group Limited where she was Senior Independent Director and chaired the Audit and Risk Committees.

Commenting on Ms Crawford-Ingle’s appointment, Richard Berliand, Chairman of TP ICAP, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Angela to the Board of the Company. She brings substantial experience, both from her executive career, as well as from her directorship roles, and will be a great addition to our Board.”

TP ICAP plc confirms that there are no other details that are required to be disclosed under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.