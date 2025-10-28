Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone strengthens its hand as it prepares for 2026 delivery

Touchstone Exploration Inc

Touchstone has raised £6.32 million through a placing of 57.5 million shares at 11 pence each, with a further £0.68 million retail offer set to follow. This funding package supports two critical priorities: a new development well in the Central block and the installation of a compressor at Cascadura, one of its most valuable long-term assets.

Importantly, this raise does more than just fund operations, it resets the capital structure. The placing addresses the final equity condition of the company’s loan agreement with Republic Bank, removing a key source of uncertainty. Strategic investor Purebond Limited is also taking a meaningful position and securing board representation, bringing both capital and alignment as the company enters a delivery-heavy phase.

Operational guidance for 2025 has been adjusted to reflect this new roadmap. Average production is expected between 4,700 and 5,300 boe/d, with projected funds flow of US$6 million. These figures are lower than previously guided, but they reflect a deliberate focus on execution rather than expansion. Capital expenditure remains committed at US$26 million, and year-end net debt is expected at approximately US$65 million, a manageable figure given the development stage and asset profile.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration raises £6.32m in private placement to fund 2025 capital programme

Touchstone Exploration has conditionally raised £6.32 million through a private placement of 57.5 million new shares at 11 pence each. The Company may raise an additional £0.68 million via a
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration advances Cascadura development with Cas-4ST2X and Cas-5 wells

Touchstone Exploration has provided an operational update on its Ortoire block, confirming gas-bearing sands at the Cascadura-4ST2X well and the start of completion work on Cascadura-5.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Q2 2025 Performance Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. recorded average production of 4,399 boe/d in Q2 2025, supported by its acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Q2 production up at Central Block

Touchstone Exploration reports that following its 16 May 2025 acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block Ltd it delivered quarter-over-quarter production growth at the Central Block licence in Trinidad and Tobago.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration completes Cascadura 5 well, confirms hydrocarbon sands

Touchstone has drilled the Cascadura-5 well to 7 020 ft, encountering approximately 620 ft of Herrera Gr7bc sands with continuous hydrocarbon indicators, and will mobilise to Cascadura-4 once funding is
Touchstone exploration

Touchstone Exploration awaits £10.3m private placement settlement

Touchstone Exploration Inc. updates on its £15.375 million private placement, detailing progress and outstanding funds expected by June 20, 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple