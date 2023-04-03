TopBuild Corp. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 18.0% Upside Potential

TopBuild Corp. with ticker code (BLD) now have 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 275 and 180 calculating the mean target price we have $233.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at $198.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $198.13 and the 200 day MA is $178.28. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $6,609m. Visit the company website at: https://www.topbuild.com

The potential market cap would be $7,797m based on the market consensus.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also offers various services and tools to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, diagnostic testing, and various inspection services; and home energy rating services. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates approximately 230 installation branches and 180 distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.52, revenue per share of 155.48 and a 11.26% return on assets.