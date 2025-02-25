TopBuild Corp. Share Price Target ‘$423.64’, now 40.3% Upside Potential

TopBuild Corp. which can be found using ticker (BLD) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $470.00 and $381.00 and has a mean share price target at $423.64. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $302.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $330.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to $379.13. The market capitalization for the company is 8.90B. The current share price for the company is: $301.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,480,579,336 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.25, revenue per share of $170.63 and a 11.75% return on assets.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Installation segment and the Specialty Distribution segment. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through contractor services business which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. The Company’s insulation applications include Fiberglass batts and rolls, Blown-in loose-fill fiberglass, Polyurethane spray foam and Blown-in loose-fill cellulose. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through approximately 180 branches. In addition to insulation and accessories, the Company distributes rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials, among other items.