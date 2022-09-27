Tissue Regenix: Operating leverage

Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX) is focused on the development and commercialisation of two proprietary processing technologies for the repair of soft tissue (dCELL) and bone (BioRinse). It has a broad portfolio of regenerative medicine products for the biosurgery, orthopaedics and dental markets. 1H’22 results provided further evidence of the benefits of TRX’s strategic activities over the past two years, with the combination of sales growth and operating efficiencies driving the company rapidly towards EBITDA- and cashflow-breakeven. Additional efficiencies identified in San Antonio’s capacity expansion give greater flexibility to the start of Phase 2.

To some degree, forecasts are dependent on the continued recovery in elective surgeries in the US – so we are mindful of a potential outbreak of winter COVID. Also, in the current economic climate, labour shortages within partners and healthcare institutions, and supply chain challenges, may constrain growth. Investment summary: Tissue Regenix has a broad portfolio of innovative regenerative products that are in demand from surgeons. Completion of Phase 1 of its capacity expansion programme and reorganisation of the whole facility have led to operating efficiencies and comfort of supply to distribution partners. In our opinion, TRX is well-positioned to deliver persistently strong sales growth, which will drive margin expansion and highlight the low rating of the shares. An EV/sales multiple of 4x 2023E sales generates a valuation of $122m/£110m.

