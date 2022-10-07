Tirupati Graphite date and time of AGM

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR), the specialist graphite producer and graphene and advanced materials developer, has announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) at 10:00AM BST on 28 October 2022 at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP.

The Notice of AGM, which sets out the arrangements for the meeting and how shareholders may vote and ask questions has been sent in hard copy to the registered shareholders of the company and is available on the Company’s website, www.tirupatigraphite.co.uk

Tirupati Graphite Plc is a specialist graphite and graphene company. The Company places a special emphasis on “green” applications, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, energy storage and thermal management and is committed to ensuring its operations are sustainable as well.

The Company’s operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, where the Company operates two key projects, Sahamamy and Vatomina; 12,000 tpa installed capacity of high-quality flake graphite concentrate with up to 96% purity is currently being produced and sold to customers globally, planned to increase to 84,000 tpa by end 2024 as per the Company’s modular medium-term development plan.

The Company has an acquisition agreement, subject to regulatory approvals, with Tirupati Speciality Graphite Private Limited (‘TSG’). TSG operates and is developing a suite of speciality graphite for use in hi-tech applications like lithium-ion batteries, fire retardants, thermal management, and composites. It also operates a technology centre developing advanced materials including graphene and its applications, and mineral processing technology on commercial basis. The Company is working on various possibilities in this respect as announced by RNS on 11 July 2022.