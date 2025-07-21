Follow us on:

Tirupati Graphite positioned to capitalise on new tariff landscape

Tirupati Graphite

A surge in demand for battery-grade graphite coupled with fresh US duties on Chinese imports has opened a prime opportunity. With established African projects and integrated processing hubs, Tirupati Graphite is set to capture redirected offtake and command premium pricing in a tariff-free supply chain supporting the global energy transition.

The global shift towards electric mobility and energy storage has driven unprecedented appetite for high-purity graphite. As lithium-ion battery production accelerates, demand for anode materials is forecast to triple over the next decade. Meanwhile, recent US trade measures have dramatically raised the cost of Chinese graphite imports, compelling manufacturers to seek new, reliable sources.

Against this backdrop, Tirupati Graphite’s African expansion gains fresh momentum. Its flagship project in Mozambique is on track to deliver commercial production in the coming months, with initial output destined for North American and European battery facilities. Complementary processing capacity in Madagascar ensures the material is refined to meet stringent quality standards, positioning the business as a turnkey supplier of premium anode-grade concentrate.

By securing all necessary permits for annual extraction of up to 158,000 tonnes in Mozambique and advancing downstream beneficiation in Madagascar, the group addresses both raw feedstock and value-added processing needs. This integrated approach not only smooths logistics but also enhances margins, as tariff-free graphite attracts a significant premium over restricted Chinese alternatives.

Investor confidence has already been reflected in share price performance, driven by contract wins with leading battery manufacturers and substantial offtake agreements. Long-term partnerships with global offtakers underpin the revenue outlook, with combined annual volumes expected to exceed 50,000 tonnes within the next two years.

The interplay of robust underlying demand, strategic geographic positioning and newly imposed trade barriers on China creates an ideal environment for non-Chinese producers. Tirupati Graphite’s diversified footprint across key battery-materials hubs ensures close proximity to major markets, from the United States and Europe to India and Japan. By offering reliable, cost-efficient supply, the operation is poised to play a pivotal role in accelerating the transition to clean energy.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India. 

