Time Finance offers a single‑solution approach to complex SME financing needs

For SMEs managing growth or transition, the financing challenge often lies in aligning structure with fluctuating asset exposures. The business in question provides what it terms a “multi‑product solution” or “asset based lending” facility, enabling clients to draw on a mix of invoices, equipment, property, vehicles or stock to underpin working capital. One of its promoted advantages is a higher funding ceiling compared with traditional single‑product loans, because the facility taps a broader asset base rather than relying solely on one class.

The way it works is that a face‑to‑face assessment identifies all available asset pools. Thereafter a bespoke quote is drawn up and the funds become available to the client once terms are agreed. For example, a recent case involved a wholesaler who took out a combination of a confidential invoice finance line and a loan to cover existing overdraft and trade finance obligations; this restructuring permitted the business to stabilise its cash‑flow while transitioning to the new arrangement.

From an investor perspective several features stand out. First, the tie‑up of multiple asset types into the financing gives the lender a diversified base of collateral, which could reduce single‑asset risk. Second, because funding grows in line with the business, the arrangement is structured to expand as the client’s assets and invoice book expand, there’s a scalability element built in. Third, by packaging into one facility, the business avoids juggling separate funders for equipment finance, invoice discounting, and other credit lines; this consolidation simplifies administration and may reduce operational overhead for the client.

