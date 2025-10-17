Time Finance finds momentum in government-backed lending

Time Finance’s participation in the Growth Guarantee Scheme underscores its growing influence in the segment of finance where state-backed assurance meets private-sector agility. Introduced in mid-2024 as the successor to the Recovery Loan Scheme, the initiative is designed to sustain lending appetite for small and medium-sized enterprises, a group central to domestic output yet often exposed to credit tightening.

Under the scheme, Time Finance is authorised to provide facilities of up to £1 million per business group, with the government offering a 70% guarantee against the outstanding balance once the lender has completed its standard recovery process. This structure does not dilute borrower responsibility, but it does provide the lender with additional comfort to extend funding to businesses that meet viability and credit standards.

The firm’s discretion in credit decision-making remains intact. Every application is subject to standard credit and fraud checks, with Time Finance maintaining authority over final lending judgements. This autonomy differentiates it from some peers operating under more rigid frameworks and gives investors confidence in the integrity of its underwriting process.

