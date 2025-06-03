Tidal power turns the tide for SAE Renewables investors

Scotland’s roaring tides are no longer just a feature of the natural landscape, they are fast becoming one of the UK’s most underappreciated energy assets. A newly released report has thrown a spotlight on the game-changing potential of tidal energy, and right at the heart of this emerging sector is SAE Renewables, also known as Simec Atlantis. With its flagship MeyGen project leading the global charge in tidal stream power, this company is set to benefit as the sector gains real momentum.

The report, endorsed by key stakeholders in the marine energy space, outlines a clear and actionable route to scaling up tidal energy in Scotland. As part of this strategy, MeyGen is identified as a cornerstone asset. It’s not just the world’s largest tidal stream array, it’s a fully operational demonstration of how predictable, clean, and scalable tidal energy can be. With over 45 GWh already exported to the grid, MeyGen’s record speaks volumes, and that track record is now drawing the attention of policymakers and capital markets alike.

For SAE Renewables, the timing couldn’t be better. The UK Government’s support for marine energy through the Contracts for Difference scheme has laid a solid foundation for the next phase of expansion. The report emphasises the importance of ring-fenced tidal allocations, a mechanism from which SAE is poised to benefit directly. These policy signals align with a broader push for energy resilience and domestic supply, making tidal power not only a climate solution but a geopolitical one.

MeyGen Phase 2 is now firmly on the radar, and with the technical and environmental groundwork already completed, the stage is set for capital deployment. SAE’s ability to execute, demonstrated by its pioneering first phase, places it in a rarefied position — a renewables player with proven technology, operational experience, and expansion-ready infrastructure. For investors, this translates to first-mover advantage in a sector that’s just beginning to be understood by the wider market.

Beyond energy generation, SAE’s work offers wider infrastructure synergies. The build-out of grid capacity, the stimulation of local supply chains, and the international export potential of tidal technology are all detailed in the report. These create layered opportunities for the company, from EPC contracts to turbine sales, licensing, and knowledge transfer. The MeyGen blueprint could be exported to other tidal hotspots globally, from Canada to Southeast Asia, bringing long-term, diversified revenue streams into view.

The report also touches on the economic ripple effect, with high-skilled job creation and regional regeneration flagged as key benefits. SAE’s role as an anchor employer and technology leader enhances its ESG credentials, giving institutional investors and green funds a tangible project to align with. In a world increasingly scrutinising the real-world impact of sustainable investments, SAE offers both the narrative and the numbers.

As the energy transition accelerates, the predictable nature of tidal power stands out in a field dominated by intermittency. Unlike wind or solar, tides can be forecast with absolute certainty decades in advance. This reliability enhances grid stability and makes tidal power an attractive addition to a balanced energy portfolio. SAE’s forward planning and commitment to environmental stewardship will likely give it an edge as tidal energy becomes an integral part of the UK’s renewable mix.

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project. a hub for clean energy storage, SAE exemplifies innovative reuse of industrial sites for modern needs.