Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

This UK investment trust delivered 20% share price growth in 12 months

Fidelity
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) has announced its monthly summary for November 2024.

Portfolio Manager Commentary 

UK equities recovered in November, bouncing back from October’s weakness as investors weighed the trade implications of Donald Trump’s re-election and China’s new stimulus measures. Central banks continued with their dovish stance, with the US Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates by 25 basis points during the month. However, the Fed signalled a slower pace of future rate reductions, supported by stronger-than expected economic growth and a resilient labour market. The Bank of England followed suit, cutting its base rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%.  

Despite their improved performance over recent years, UK equities still look cheap relative to other markets, and reasonable on an absolute basis. We believe that the combination of attractive valuations and the large divergence in performance between different parts of the market create good opportunities for attractive returns from UK stocks on a three-to-five-year view. Although the UK market continues to remain largely unloved by domestic investors, its attractive valuations are being recognised by other market participants such as overseas corporates and private equity firms who have been amongst the biggest bidders in the UK market. Underlining this interest has been the sharp spike in M&A activity which typically benefits the Trust given our focus on attractive valuations.  

On a rolling 12-month basis, the Trust recorded NAV and share price returns of 21.2% and 19.7% respectively, compared to 15.7% for the index

FSV NovemberDownload

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity Special Values

Alex Wright Fidelity Special Values reviews 2024 performance and outlook (LON:FSV)

Explore Alex Wright's insights on Fidelity Special Values' standout performance, strategic shifts, and UK value investing opportunities.
Fidelity

How to Seize Opportunities in the UK Stock Market in 2025

Alex Wright shares his 2025 outlook for UK equities, highlighting opportunities and strategies amid market volatility and contrasting valuations.

Fidelity Special Values: PE firms and overseas corporates ‘biggest bidders in UK’

Fidelity Special Values PLC reports September 2024 updates, highlighting UK equities' resilience amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.
funds news

Investment trust and funds latest news LON:FSV, RECI, JEDT, FAS, DIVI

Explore strategic insights from top funds like Fidelity Special Values and JPMorgan European Discovery, highlighting real estate credit and Asian markets.
Fidelity

Kepler Research on Fidelity Special Values, November 2024

Explore how Alex Wright's contrarian strategy with Fidelity Special Values has consistently outperformed benchmarks, celebrating 30 years of success.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values plc Outperforms UK Market, Offers Compelling Value in UK Equities

Fidelity Special Values plc thrives by identifying undervalued UK stocks, offering returns over four times higher than the FTSE All Share Index.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.