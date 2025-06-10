The smart approach to compact living

As urban homes shrink and lifestyles evolve, the compact living trend is redefining how we think about space—especially in kitchens and bathrooms. Today’s design philosophy is all about maximizing every square inch without sacrificing style or comfort. It’s not just about making do with less; it’s about making every detail count.

Rethinking Bathroom Design: Where Luxury Meets Efficiency

Bathrooms are often the smallest rooms in the house, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be both functional and beautiful. The key lies in choosing products that are sleek, space-saving, and multi-purpose. Wall-mounted fixtures, minimalist storage, and streamlined accessories help create a serene, clutter-free environment.

A standout example is the FOCUS 60 collection, which centers around 60cm wash zones that seamlessly blend luxury with practicality. These designs make even the tiniest bathrooms feel open and organized. Add in flexible options like TABLEAU basin shelves and UNO accessories, and you have a personalized, efficient space that doesn’t compromise on style.

Compact Kitchens: Clever Solutions for Modern Living

Small kitchens demand smart solutions, and innovation is at the heart of compact kitchen design. Whether you’re working with a cozy apartment or a modest open-plan area, the right features can transform your kitchen into a multifunctional hub.

The System Sync concept is a game-changer for compact spaces. It turns your sink into a versatile workstation, complete with accessories like chopping boards, colanders, and drainer racks. This setup allows you to prep, rinse, and clean in one spot, reducing clutter and boosting efficiency.

For those who want both elegance and practicality, the Synchronist sink delivers. With a generous bowl, integrated smart rail, and flexible installation options, it’s designed for modern needs. Its sophisticated finishes—Matt White, Metallic Black, and Metallic Grey—add a touch of style, while clever details like the flush plate overflow save precious space.

Instant Convenience: The Power of Multi-Tasking Taps

Take compact living to the next level with Pronteau 4-in-1 taps, which provide boiling, filtered, and regular hot and cold water at the touch of a button. These taps eliminate the need for a kettle or bottled water, freeing up fridge and counter space. Choose from styles like the minimalist Pronteau Scandi-E, the modern Pronteau Profile, the contemporary ProPure, or the classic ProTrad to suit your kitchen’s look.

Building the Future of Compact Living

Embracing compact living means rethinking how we use our homes. Pair multi-functional sinks with smart accessories, opt for all-in-one taps, and make the most of vertical storage and clever cabinetry. With the right approach, even the smallest spaces can become luxurious, organized retreats.

Whether you’re renovating or starting from scratch, innovative solutions from brands like Abode make it easier than ever to create a home that’s both functional and stylish—no matter the size.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (7 UK, 3 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.