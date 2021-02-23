The SimplyBiz Group John Milliken appointed CEO of Defaqto

The SimplyBiz Group plc (LON:SBIZ), the leading independent provider of fintech and support services to the UK’s retail financial services sector, has appointed John Milliken to its Executive Leadership team as the new CEO of Defaqto, the UK’s leading research, ratings and fintech business.

John’s extensive experience in scaling technology companies and leading the deployment of digital services will be crucial as he works on expanding Defaqto’s market reach and accelerating growth from its unique software platform and data assets, following its successful integration into the wider Group.

John has led and scaled various fintech, SaaS, enterprise software and deep-tech businesses as both CEO and COO. His practical experience of sustainably growing technology companies includes doubling ARR in his most recent role as CEO of Cantab Research and scaling rapid growth as COO of Infomedia.

Zahid Bilgrami, the current Defaqto CEO, has been working on this planned transition for the previous six months and will ensure a smooth handover to John, who joins on 1 March 2021. Zahid is expected to leave the business during April 2021.

Neil Stevens, Joint CEO of The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “I am delighted to welcome John to The SimplyBiz Group. With his extensive track record, we are confident that he will make an excellent addition to our Executive Leadership team and a significant contribution towards the implementation of our digital strategy. Defaqto is a vibrant business with a very capable management team and a great roadmap of products. John’s experience and leadership will be particularly valuable as we expand market reach and extend our value proposition to new and existing customers. “On behalf of all of our teams, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Zahid for his fantastic contribution, especially during the seamless integration of Defaqto into the wider Group. I wish him every future success.”