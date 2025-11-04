Global Opportunities Trust posts September rise and 16.5% annual return

Global Opportunities Trust Plc (LON:GOT) has provided its monthly factsheet for September 2025.

As of 30 September 2025, total assets stood at £116.7 million with a net asset value per share of 399.3p and a share price of 332.0p, reflecting a 16.9% discount. The trust holds 23 equity positions, with its top ten accounting for 36.7% of net assets. Major holdings include AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund, Volunteer Park Capital Fund, and Unilever.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.