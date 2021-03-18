The Sage Group appoints Andy Duff as Non-Executive Chair

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has announce the appointment of Andy Duff to succeed Sir Donald Brydon as Chair of the Sage Board, when Sir Donald retires at the end of September. Andy will join as a Non-executive Director on 1 May 2021. Upon becoming Chair, Andy will also become Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Andy has a wealth of experience as a non-executive and Chair, with a strong track record of transforming high-profile international businesses. He is currently Non-executive Chair of Elementis plc and served as Chair of Severn Trent plc from 2010 until 2020. He was previously a Non-executive Director of Wolseley plc. From 2003 until 2009, Andy served as Chief Executive Officer of npower, leading its transformation following its demerger from National Power in 2000.

Drummond Hall, Sage’s Senior Independent Director, who led the succession process, said: “I am delighted that Andy will be joining the Sage Board. Andy is a highly accomplished business leader and a proven Non-executive and Chair. His strategic insights, international experience and strong focus on purpose, culture and customer centricity equip him well to support Sage’s continued success. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank Sir Donald on behalf of the Board for his exemplary leadership and wish him all the very best for the future when he steps down in September this year. We have benefitted enormously from his judgement, intellect and unstinting dedication as Sage has progressed its SaaS transition.”

Andy Duff said: “I am really pleased to be appointed a Director and Chair designate of Sage. Sage is a global technology leader, playing a critical role serving and championing small and medium businesses around the world. I look forward to working with the Board, Steve Hare and the rest of the executive team, and all our stakeholders on the opportunities ahead.”