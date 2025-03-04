Sage Group Plc to host ‘Innovating for Growth through AI’ webinar

Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) will hold a webinar for investors and analysts on Innovating for Growth through AI, on Wednesday 12th March 2025 at 16:00 GMT.

The event will include presentations on Sage Group’s platform and go-to-market strategy, followed by a Q&A discussion. The webinar will be led by Steve Hare (Chief Executive Officer), together with Derk Bleeker (Chief Commercial Officer), Walid Abu-Hadba (Chief Product Officer), Amy Lawson (Chief Brand and Corporate Affairs Officer) and Dan Miller (EVP Product) and is expected to last for approximately 90 minutes.

The webinar is intended to be educational in nature, and no new material financial information will be provided.

To register for the webinar, please follow the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g5ynn6yp