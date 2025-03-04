Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Sage Group Plc to host ‘Innovating for Growth through AI’ webinar

Sage Group plc

Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) will hold a webinar for investors and analysts on Innovating for Growth through AI, on Wednesday 12th March 2025 at 16:00 GMT.

The event will include presentations on Sage Group’s platform and go-to-market strategy, followed by a Q&A discussion.  The webinar will be led by Steve Hare (Chief Executive Officer), together with Derk Bleeker (Chief Commercial Officer), Walid Abu-Hadba (Chief Product Officer), Amy Lawson (Chief Brand and Corporate Affairs Officer) and Dan Miller (EVP Product) and is expected to last for approximately 90 minutes. 

The webinar is intended to be educational in nature, and no new material financial information will be provided.

To register for the webinar, please follow the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g5ynn6yp

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Sage Group PLC 4.2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    Sage Group PLC 4.7% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    Sage Group PLC 24.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Sage Group PLC 28.3% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Sage Group PLC -7.4% potential downside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Sage Group plc

    Sage Group Plc delivering broad-based revenue growth and significant margin expansion

    Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) CEO Steve Hare discusses strong first-half results, revenue growth, and innovation in automating accounting workflows.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.