Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

The Rise of Intelligent Payment Solutions

Finseta Plc

The financial technology sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for seamless and efficient cross-border payment solutions. Businesses and individuals alike are seeking platforms that offer multi-currency capabilities, real-time transactions, and robust security features. This surge in demand has paved the way for innovative companies to develop cutting-edge solutions that cater to the complexities of international finance.

Amidst this dynamic landscape, Finseta has emerged as a key player, offering a proprietary cloud-based platform that facilitates international payments and currency exchange management. The company’s commitment to enhancing user experience and expanding its global reach has positioned it favourably within the industry. Notably, Finseta reported a 26% increase in revenue for the year ending 31 December 2024, achieving £11.3 million, and expanded its active customer base to 1,059 clients. These accomplishments underscore Finseta’s dedication to providing comprehensive and reliable financial solutions in the ever-evolving fintech sector.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Finseta

Finseta granted DFSA Licence from Dubai Financial Services Authority

Finseta Plc secures a DFSA Category 3D licence, enabling payment services in the UAE, marking a pivotal step in its strategic expansion and growth initiatives.
Finseta Plc

Finseta Plc Tipped for Considerable Upside to 70p Fair Value Estimate, Shore Capital  

This new offering, co-branded with Mastercard, is expected to add a strong recurring revenue stream for the company, benefiting both its SME clients and investors.
Finseta

Finseta launches Finseta Corporate Card, providing new revenue stream

Finseta Plc launches the Finseta Corporate Card, enhancing payment solutions for businesses. This new offering aims to diversify revenue and expand market reach.
Finseta

Finseta reports growth in all key financial metrics in FY24 results

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN) reports impressive trading growth for 2024, with a 26% revenue increase and expansion in active customers, highlighting strategic success and sustainability.
Finablr plc

Finablr Appoint new Chief Executive Officer

Currency, Payments

Finablr Statement re. Shareholding

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.