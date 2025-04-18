Follow us on:

THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE G (TRIG.L): Is This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Worth Your Attention?

Investors with an eye on sustainable energy and an appetite for dividends may find The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) an intriguing prospect. Operating within the Utilities – Renewable industry, this Guernsey-based investment entity focuses on infrastructure assets that generate electricity from renewable sources, notably onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. With a market capitalisation of $1.89 billion, TRIG is a significant player in the renewables sector, targeting investments across the UK and Northern Europe, including regions such as France, Ireland, Germany, and Scandinavia.

As of the latest trading data, TRIG’s stock is priced at 77.8 GBp, experiencing a slight dip of -1.20 (-0.02%) on the day. Despite this small decrease, the stock is well-positioned within its 52-week range of 70.50 to 105.40 GBp, suggesting some resilience in a volatile market. The 50-day moving average stands at 74.91, while the 200-day moving average is noticeably higher at 89.64, indicating a potential recovery trajectory for the stock.

One of TRIG’s most compelling features for income-focused investors is its impressive dividend yield of 9.60%. However, the sustainability of this yield is questionable, as evidenced by the staggering payout ratio of 3,547.50%. While the dividend provides an attractive income stream, investors should be cautious of the risk that such a high payout ratio presents, particularly if earnings do not recover to support future distributions.

The stock’s forward P/E ratio of 998.33 highlights the market’s optimistic expectations for future earnings, although the lack of a trailing P/E ratio, PEG ratio, and other valuation metrics such as Price/Book and Price/Sales, pose challenges in fully assessing the company’s current valuation. TRIG’s performance metrics further reveal areas of concern, with an EPS of -0.05 and a return on equity of -3.82%, alongside a negative free cash flow of -£108.9 million.

Analyst sentiment towards TRIG appears cautiously optimistic, with five buy ratings and three hold ratings. The analyst target price range spans from 109.00 to 135.00 GBp, with an average target of 119.50 GBp, implying a potential upside of 53.60%. This optimistic forecast could be appealing to those investors willing to overlook current financial strains in favour of long-term growth prospects in the renewable energy sector.

Technical indicators offer a mixed picture, with the RSI (14) at 65.54, suggesting the stock is nearing overbought territory, while the MACD at 1.03 and the signal line at 0.63 provide momentum signals that some investors may find encouraging.

For those considering an investment in TRIG, the decision largely hinges on one’s risk tolerance and belief in the future growth of renewable energy infrastructure. While the dividend yield is alluring, the financial metrics underscore the importance of a cautious approach, weighing immediate income benefits against longer-term financial stability and growth potential. As the world continues to pivot towards sustainable energy solutions, TRIG remains a company to watch, albeit one that requires careful consideration and due diligence.

