The New York Times Company – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.8% Upside Potential

The New York Times Company which can be found using ticker (NYT) now have 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $66.00 and $45.00 with the average target price sitting at $58.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $51.86 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 11.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and the 200 day MA is $51.97. The market capitalization for the company is 8.62B. Currently the stock stands at: $52.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,641,355,541 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.11, revenue per share of $15.25 and a 8.17% return on assets.

The New York Times Company is a global media organization that includes newspapers, digital and print products, and related businesses. It is focused on creating, collecting, and distributing news and information that helps the audience understand and engage with the world. The Company’s news product, The New York Times (The Times) is available on mobile applications, on its Website (NYTimes.com) and as a printed newspaper, and with associated content such as podcasts. The Company’s interest-specific products include The Athletic, Games, Cooking, and Audm (read-aloud audio service), which are available on mobile applications and Websites; Wirecutter, an online review and recommendation product; and The Athletic. Its other businesses include licensing operations; commercial printing operations; live events business; and other products and services under The Times brand. The Times’s print edition newspaper is published seven days a week in the United States.