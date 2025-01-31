The New York Times Company – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 5.8% Upside Potential

The New York Times Company with ticker code (NYT) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $67.00 and $45.00 with the average target price sitting at $57.12. Now with the previous closing price of $53.97 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 5.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $53.47 while the 200 day moving average is $52.28. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.86B. The stock price is currently at: $54.07 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,382,951,234 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.99, revenue per share of $15.25 and a 8.17% return on assets.

The New York Times Company is a global media organization that includes newspapers, digital and print products, and related businesses. It is focused on creating, collecting, and distributing news and information that helps the audience understand and engage with the world. The Company’s news product, The New York Times (The Times) is available on mobile applications, on its Website (NYTimes.com) and as a printed newspaper, and with associated content such as podcasts. The Company’s interest-specific products include The Athletic, Games, Cooking, and Audm (read-aloud audio service), which are available on mobile applications and Websites; Wirecutter, an online review and recommendation product; and The Athletic. Its other businesses include licensing operations; commercial printing operations; live events business; and other products and services under The Times brand. The Times’s print edition newspaper is published seven days a week in the United States.