The Middleby Corporation Share Price Target ‘$182.00’, now 6.1% Upside Potential

The Middleby Corporation which can be found using ticker (MIDD) have now 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $227.00 and $145.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $182.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $171.60 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The day 50 moving average is $149.26 and the 200 day moving average is $137.91. The market cap for the company is 9.14B. Currently the stock stands at: $169.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,698,507,093 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.41, revenue per share of $72.07 and a 6.23% return on assets.

The Middleby Corporation is a foodservice company. It develops and manufactures a line of solutions. Its segments include the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment has a portfolio of foodservice equipment, which enables it to serve virtually any cooking, warming, holding, refrigeration, freezing and beverage application within a commercial kitchen or foodservice operation. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers a portfolio of processing solutions for customers producing protein products, such as bacon, salami, hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry and lunchmeats and bakery products, such as muffins, cookies, and others. The Residential Kitchen Equipment Group manufactures, sells and distributes kitchen equipment for the residential market. Its Kitchen Equipment includes cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators and others.