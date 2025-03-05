The Middleby Corporation Share Price Target ‘$180.00’, now 11.4% Upside Potential

The Middleby Corporation which can be found using ticker (MIDD) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $205.00 and $150.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $180.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $161.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $153.21 and the 200 day moving average is $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of 8.53B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $159.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,500,693,864 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.44, revenue per share of $72.11 and a 6.34% return on assets.

The Middleby Corporation is a foodservice company. It develops and manufactures a line of solutions. Its segments include the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment has a portfolio of foodservice equipment, which enables it to serve virtually any cooking, warming, holding, refrigeration, freezing and beverage application within a commercial kitchen or foodservice operation. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers a portfolio of processing solutions for customers producing protein products, such as bacon, salami, hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry and lunchmeats and bakery products, such as muffins, cookies, and others. The Residential Kitchen Equipment Group manufactures, sells and distributes kitchen equipment for the residential market. Its Kitchen Equipment includes cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators and others.